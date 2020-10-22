

Different types of TV dramas are being made now by the directors. Specially to keep in mind the viewers of YouTube channels, directors are making dramas based on exceptional stories. Mabrur Rashid Bannah directed Jwi, 'Ami Genji Bechi' is such a drama where three popular actors of present generation - Tanzim Hasan Anik, Keya Payel and Shamim Hasan Sarkar worked together for the first time.







Shooting of the drama was held in the different locations of the capital's Uttara area. Both Shamim and Anik worked together in Bannah's direction. For the first time, Keya Payel worked under his direction in the drama.







While talking about acting in the drama Shamim said, "Viewers can realize after knowing the title of the drama. They can imagine what will be the story of it. I played the role of Tuni in the drama. After three years break, I worked under Bannah Bhai's direction in three dramas in a row.







He makes drama with having proper knowledge. He is very much disciplined director, which I like. He tries to utilize the time properly. Now Anik is doing well. If he concentrates more in work, he will surely become success in this field. I had earlier worked with Keya Payel for single time. After one year break, we again worked together in this drama. Right now Keya is acting well, she is a promising actress."





Anik said, "I always feel comfortable to work under Bannah Bhai's direction because he gives more freedom during acting. Shamim Bhai is like my elder brother. So, I have no hesitation to work under his direction. If I do any mistake during acting he teaches me many things, which help me a lot. Shamim Bhai, Keya and I tried to do a good job."

Leave Your Comments