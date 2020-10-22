Tofail Ahmed's birthday today



Veteran politician Tofail Ahmed was born in Bhola on 22 October 1943. Late Moulovi Azhar Ali is his father and Late Fatema Khanam is his mother. Today is his birthday.He is one of the most influential and renowned political leaders in the history of Bangladesh and an ideal follower of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Tofail Ahmed is one of the organizers of the Liberation War of 1971.







Tofail Ahmed passed the matriculation examinations (Secondary School Certificate) in 1960 from Bhola Government High School. He got his Higher Secondary Certificate from science group as a student of famous Broja Mohon (BM) College of Barishal in 1962 and got Bachelor Degree in science from the same college in 1964. He did his Masters Degree in Soil Science from University of Dhaka in 1966. During his academic career he retained a persistent record of good merit.



A huge reception was accorded to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 23 February 1969 on Racecourse Ground in Dhaka by a countless number of people. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was titled "Bangabandhu" by Tofail Ahmed on the same day. Tofail Ahmed was Vice President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) during his student life. He is also a former Commerce Minister.



After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in1975, Tofail Ahmed spent about 5 years in jails of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Comilla, Barishal, Kushtia and Rajshahi. His only offence was that he followed the ideology of Bangabandhu.



Tofail Ahmed is a prominent Parliamentarian who earned love and respect of people from all walks of life for his speeches in parliamentary debates on various national issues. A widely traveled public leader, Tofail Ahmed accompanied Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in UN General Assembly in New York, NAM summit in Algiers, Commonwealth Conference in Canada, Jamaica and OIC Conference in Pakistan.





He visited most of the countries of Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America and developed personal acquaintance with a number of world luminaries including Marshal Tito, Anwar Sadat, Piera Trudeau, Julias Nyere, Emperor Hirohito, Leonid Brezhnev, Tunku Abdur Rahman and so on. He attended the World Peace Conference in 1988.



Tofail Ahmed participated in the first, second and third WTO Ministerial Conferences in Singapore, Geneva and Seattle. He was the spokesman and coordinator of LDC in these conferences. He presided over the LDC preparatory meeting for WTO conference in Geneva.Tofail Ahmed is married to Mrs. Anwara Begum and blessed with a daughter, who is a physician. The Asian Age offers warm greetings on Tofail Ahmed's birthday wishing him a long, healthy and successful life.





