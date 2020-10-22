Indo-Pacific Business Forum on October 28-29









Indo-Pacific Business Forum will be held on October 28-29 with the robust agenda featuring leaders who determine the strategic direction of the Indo-Pacific.





The programme features U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and U.S. Secretary of the Department of Energy Dan Brouillette.





During his recent visit to Bangladesh, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun said the United States looks forward to Bangladesh participating in the upcoming Indo-Pacific Business Forum.





He described the event as an opportunity for them to continue their discussions on economic cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis.





Biegun said they know that Bangladesh places a strong emphasis on the importance of private sector-led growth.





The two countries have each appointed a representative to lead their governments’ engagement.





They are Prime Minister’s Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman and in the United States of America Under Secretary for Economics Keith Krach.





"Together they have started a process of developing a work plan that as we execute it will only deepen our economic relationship between the United States and Bangladesh," Biegun said.





The U.S. Trade and Development Agency will welcome senior government officials, industry executives, and other partners to Hanoi, Vietnam for the 2020 Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF).





The event will be hosted virtually and in-person from Hanoi, Vietnam (October 27 and 28 in the United States).





This premier public-private event is supported by the Governments of the United States and Vietnam, and is co-organized with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Treasury, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Development Finance Corporation, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, U.S. Agency for International Development, the American Chamber of Commerce of Vietnam, and the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council.





The premier event will bring together key government representatives and business leaders impacting the Indo-Pacific region.

