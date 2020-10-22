Yami Gautam starts prep for 'Bhoot Police'





Actress Yami Gautam has started preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The actress took to Twitter to share an update about the film. "Let the prep begin #BhootPolice," she wrote along with a selfie, in which she poses in front of a mirror with lots of make-up products lying in front of her. The horror-comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like 'Phobia' and 'Ragini MMS' in the past. The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy 'Ginny Weds Sunny', also featuring Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna. On Sunday, Yami expressed gratitude to people for recognizing her hardships and work, saying that the encouragement helps her move forward.



