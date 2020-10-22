'Fast and Furious' to end with 11th movie





The Fast and Furious franchise will finally conclude after the 11th film in the series. According to Variety, filmmaker Justin Lin will helm the final two installments of the super hit franchise. He has directed The 'Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift', 'Fast & Furious', 'Fast Five', 'Fast and Furious 6' and 'Fast 9'. Until now there have been eight films in the series and the ninth titled 'Fast 9' will hit theatres on April 2, 2021. It was earlier scheduled to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'Fast 9' brings back Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang among others. John Cena is the new entrant in the cast of the successful franchise. He plays Dominic's brother and enemy Jakob.





