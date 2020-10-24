Kriti brings fall season much sooner for fans



The Bollywood and South Indian actress KritiKharbandais a Fashion Icon for many, as her fans always look out for style cues from the haughty. The beauty never fails to stun her fans with amazing pictures of herself. Kriti recently shared an enthralling picture of herself on Instagram.







Kriti looks breathtaking in her latest picture, which reminds us that winters are just around the corner. Kriti is spotted wearing a cute, caramel brown knitted top with cold shoulder sleeves and has illuminated her face with nude makeup and mascara.

Leave Your Comments