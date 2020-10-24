Published:  01:17 AM, 24 October 2020

Sanjay Dutt declares victory over cancer

Sanjay Dutt declares victory over cancer

In a statement released on October 21, 'MunnaBhai' actor Sanjay Dutt announced his victory over cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August. Sanjay wrote that the last few weeks took a toll on his family, but now he is cancer free. "

Like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family," he wrote.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »