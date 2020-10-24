Rubayyat's 'Eshechhe Durga Maa' released



Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of Hindus. And for the first time on the occasion of Puja, London-based vocalist Rubayyat Jahan has sung a new Puja song. The song was recently released under the banner of Dhrubo Music Station. SoumitraGhoshEmon has made a story based video of the song. QuaziNawshaba Ahmed, AmitSinha, MofazzalHossain and Rubayyat are in the video.





The singer herself wrote the song titled 'EshecheDurgaMaa'. The song was composed by Rubayyat, the melody and the music was composed by the talented music director Raja Kashyap. This has been mainly done to surprise her friend in Kolkata.





In this regard, vocalist RubayyatJahan said, "Hindu-Muslims have grown up shoulder to shoulder since childhood. Even though I am a Muslim, I always try to show respect to each other's religions. My childhood friend Munni Das lives in Calcutta. For the first time, I wrote and sang a song to give a surprise to Munni. There has been a positive response since it was published."





She said, 'My music master PanditMihirKantilal is very happy to hear the song and also encouraged me to do more such songs in the future. As much as he enjoys Eid, I also enjoy Puja like that." She said that she will sing for more special days including Eid in the future.

