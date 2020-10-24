'Khabib on way to MMA 'GOAT' status'

(L-R) Opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia and Justin Gaethje face off during the UFC 254 weigh-in on October 23, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. -Twitter



Khabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White. The undefeated lightweight champion faces interim champion Justin Gaethje in a unification bout on Saturday.





The Russian, 32, has a 28-0 record before facing the 31-year-old American, who is 22-2, on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. "Khabib's a big superstar," said White. "But if he beats Justin, he's on his way to GOAT status."White added: "He's looking down the barrel of not only being the greatest to ever do it in this division but being the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world."





Nurmagomedov has hinted at retiring if he reaches a 30-0 record and, asked at the pre-fight press conference about achieving the same status as boxing greats Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, he said: "I don't know if I can ever become close to these people. "I didn't have this goal, I just want to win every fight. We'll see in the future because I'm not finished yet.





When I retire, I want to retire [as the] undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight champion." This fight will be Nurmagomedov's first without his father and coach Abdulmanap in his corner after he died in July, aged 57, following complications caused by coronavirus."The most important thing for me is to stay close with your family and friends, because today you're champion."



tomorrow everything can change," said Khabib."I'm so proud of these things because I think I was a good kid for my parents."Khabib was also asked specifically about an animation paying tribute to his father and charting his journey from wrestling bears as a child. He replied: "A lot of people have sent me the video. It's a great video, I really like it."









BBC







