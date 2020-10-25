'Frozen: Once Upon a Snowman': Olaf's story



Disney+ has unveiled the bright, fun, and very sweet trailer for 'Once Upon a Snowman', a prequel short which gives us a look at Frozen MVP Olaf's (Josh Gad) back-story. The animated short premiered Friday , October 23rd, exclusively on Disney+. The new short was teased during Disney's virtual Frozen Fest event over the weekend. It's also the newest bit of 'Frozen'-related video we've seen since the release of 'Frozen 2' back in 2019. '





Frozen' fans are about to learn all about Olaf's origins in this spinoff of the popular franchise. Josh Gad has come back to provide the voice of Olaf, who is on a mission to discover who he really is. Once Upon a Snowman is done in the same computer animation style as the first two Frozen movies and it should be a welcome holiday distraction for Disney fans.





