Nora's collab with Tanishk are always hit

Nora Fatehi continues to impress with her dancing skills. 'Naach Meri Rani', her new music video with pop sensation Guru Randhawa garnered over 11 million views within a few hours of release on YouTube, and the dance number has also trended at the number one spot on the video-sharing website.





"The overall packaging of this video is an ideal one because we had an amazing team of VFX artistes on board and then (composer) Tanishk Bagchi did the music. My collaborations with Tanishk are always a hit - whether it is 'Dilbar' (her dance number in the film 'Satyameva Jayate'), 'O Saki Saki' ('Batla House') or 'Ek toh kum zindagani' ('Marjaavaan').





I think (singer) Nikhita's (Gandhi) voice is stunning. On top of that, I was really excited to up the fashion and visual aesthetics in the music video in terms of hair, make-up and costume, as we really wanted to give an international appeal to the song," Nora told IANS.In the video of the foot-tapping number, Nora Fatehi plays a robot that grooves to Guru's tunes.









