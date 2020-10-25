ZEE5 wins 'Digital Content and Streaming Service of the Year' award



ZEE5 Global has been named the 'Digital Content and Streaming Service of the Year' at the 2020 Telecoms World Middle East Awards for the second consecutive year, reports UNB.





The brand has also grown from offering content in 12 languages at launch to now offering content across 18 languages, filling a growing demand among audiences. Fast-moving into its next phase of growth, it will soon launch multiple localised content and other initiatives in priority markets like Bangladesh and the Middle East.





The virtual awards ceremony, held on October 13, was part of a Telecoms World Middle East event in Dubai. The winners were chosen by a panel of expert judges brought together by Terrapinn, the organizers of the annual Telecoms World Middle East Conference and Awards. "We're thrilled to be named the Digital Content and Streaming Service of the Year, that too for the second consecutive year.







This award is recognition of the tremendous love for our content across markets, the partnerships we have forged in the shortest span of time and our continuous initiatives to bring the best of Indian and South Asian content to our audiences worldwide," said ArchanaAnand, the Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global. Catering to not only South Asians but also mainstream audiences across countries, ZEE5 is today, with over 125,000 hours of on-demand content and 60+ live TV channels, the largest single point destination for Indian content globally.



Leave Your Comments