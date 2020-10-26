Stocks begin week down



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) started the week in negative note amid mixed performance of large cap companies.DSE remained in red amid choppy trading as risk-averse investors preferred to book some quick gain following the recent price upsurge.The market started with optimism, but morning cheerfulness reversed within the first hour of the session as the shaky investors opted to liquidate their investment especially from engineering, general insurance, textile, food, pharma, and fuel and power sectors.







The optimistic investors, however, tried to upturn the index but active presence of the wobbly investors pushed down the DSEX. The broad index, DSEX settled at 4892.01 points on Sunday, the first working day of the week, with a loss of 22.02 points or 0.44 percent.Besides two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also declined by 9.52 points and 4.70 points to settle at 1682.91 points and 1109.46 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 184,710 million trades were executed in yesterday's trading session with a trading volume of 316.39 million securities.The turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, plunged by 14 over last session as some of the investors remained in the sideline to observe the market movement. DSE's turnover stood at Taka 8.85 billion from Taka 10.29 billion in the previous session.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also began the week in red, maintaining the bearish streak of previous five sessions. Selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI decreased by 48.53 points and 87.32 points to stand at 8384.42 points and 13942.36 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 11,455,517 share and mutual funds of 267 companies were traded, of which 84 issues advanced while 141 declined and 42 issues remained unchanged.

