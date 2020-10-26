Bhumi on solo starrer 'Durgavati': Exciting to helm a film



Bollywood actress BhumiPednekar is gearing up for her next release, the heroine-centric 'Durgavati'. The wait is exciting as well as nerve-racking because this is the first time she will be top-lining a film alone."It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-racking. There is a lot of responsibility on me," BhumiPednekar said."I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, and now I am helming this film.





I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this. People have never seen me in this avatar," she said about starring in the horror film. Bhumi is also set to start shooting for 'Badhaai Do', part two to the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Badhaai Ho'. Ayushmann and Bhumi have scored hits with 'Dum LagaKe Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and Bala in the past.







