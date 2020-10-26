Miley to drop new album on November 27n



Miley Cyrus has announced the release date for her highly-anticipated new album "Plastic Hearts," reports Rolling Stone. The album is all set to be released on November 27.The 27-year-old singer shared what appears to be the record's cover art of the album on her Instagram page. The album cover was shot by legendary rock and roll photographer Mick Rock. In her Instagram post she wrote, "If you're reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level."





"I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance.Because EVERYTHING had changed."







