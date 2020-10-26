14th Int'l Children's Film Fest to be held in January



The 14th edition of the International Children's Film Festival is on the way. The festival which is dedicated for the children is scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 5, 2021.The festival will be held at various venues in the city, including Sufia Kamal National Public Library, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and Alliance Franchise de Dhaka, following health directives.





With the motto "Future in Frames," the festival has opened its call for entries and the deadline for submission is November 15, according to a press release.Since 2008, Children's Film Society Bangladesh has been organizing this one of the biggest film festivals of the country.





The upcoming festival will feature four different competitive segments which are Competition for Children Filmmakers (age limit 18), Competition for Local Young Filmmakers (age limit 18-25), and Competition for Social Film (age limit 25) and Special Film Competition International (open for all).However, this year, film-makers of all ages can submit their works in a new category, titled "Muktir Cholocchitro," which has been added to celebrate the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh.Fariha Jannat Mim will serve as the festival director this year.

Leave Your Comments