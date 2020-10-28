

Popular duo Jovan and Keya Payel gained popularity for their acting in the last Qurbani Eid drama 'Obujh Mon' written and directed by Muhammad Mostafa Kamal Raj. This time they have again paired-up for a special drama titled 'Go to Hell'. The play is composed by Doyal Saha.







Jovan said, "The story of Go to Hell is the kind of story that is goes with the type of dramas being made currently. To be honest, I have acted in more than a hundred and fifty dramas so far. But I have never acted in the role of a miser. I really enjoyed the work. I am satisfied with it. And my co-star Keya Payel is slowly doing much better in acting. Although neither I nor Payel's have theater background, we try to better our acting while working."





Kaya Payel said, "Jovan is one of my favorite actors. Before I started working in media, I was a fan of his acting. Most of all, he helped me a lot. That's why I feel comfortable working with him. Director Jewel Bhai has tried his best to do the job. Hopefully, the viewers will like it." It is learned that soon after the drama is aired on a satellite channel, it will be released on a YouTube channel.

Leave Your Comments