Indian High Commissioner calls on NDC Commandant

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami hands over Pakistani forces' surrender documents to Lt. Gen Sheikh Mamun Khaled, the Commandant of the NDC. Pakistani forces surrendered to the allied forces on 16 December, 1971. -ISPR



In continuation of the high-level defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and India, the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Wednesday called on Lt Gen Sheikh Mamun Khaled, the Commandant of the NDC, Bangladesh.







They discussed matters of mutual cooperation and enhanced bilateral engagement between the two countries. The Indian High Commissioner also conveyed his best wishes to the NDC Commandant on his successful tenure at the elite institution of Bangladesh.

