One more mountain to climb





A while ago, when 'Raazi' was a runaway hit and Alia Bhatt proved that she could carry a film on her shoulders, a biopic on the world's first amputee to ascend Mount Everest was planned, with Alia Bhatt top lining the cast. We are told that others like Priyanka Chopra who essayed lead role in the 'Mary Kom' biopic and Anuskha Sharma, who will be seen in the 'Jhulan Goswami' biopic, were also contenders for the role directed by Neeraj Ghaywan of 'Masaan' fame. But then, Alia's busy schedule prevented her from doing the film, and now other actresses among the younger lot are being considered for the part. "We have to understand that Arunima was just 23 when she scaled the Everest. She was a national volleyball player who lost her leg in an accident and went on to climb the tallest mountain in Antarctica. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being considered for the film bankrolled by Karan Johar," says a trade source.

Leave Your Comments