Scarlett to star in and produce sci-fi drama





Scarlett Johansson to star in and produce sci-fi drama 'Bride' Oscar-winning director Sebastián Lelio will direct the movie for Apple TV. 'Black widow' actor Scarlett Johansson will be starring in an upcoming science-fiction drama 'Bride' set to premiere at Apple and A24. The actor is set to produce the movie with Jonathan Lia while Oscar-winning director Sebastián Lelio will direct the project, reported by Variety. According to Variety, "Bride follows a woman created to be an ideal wife - the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she's forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. While on the run, she finds her true identity, her surprising power and the strength to remake herself as her own creation." The script of 'Bride' will be penned by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and Lelio. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is awaiting the release of 'Black Widow'. The film, which was set to release in theatres on November 6 this year, will now hit the screens on May 7, 2021.





