Isaac to star in Marvel series 'Moon Knight'





"A most violent year" actor Oscar Isaac is in talks to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus. The plot of 'Moon Knight' depicts the story of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, Variety reports. This is not the first time that the actor is working with Disney, previously Isaac worked in the recent 'Star Wars' trilogy as Resistance fighter 'Poe Dameron'. 'Moon Knight' is one of several Marvel series in the works on Disney Plus, with several others set to feature stars from MCU. 'WandaVision' is on deck to debut later this year, followed by "Loki" and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in early 2021.





