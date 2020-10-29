'Unoponchash Batash' to reach Narayanganj



After Dhaka-Chattogram, this time 'Unoponchash batash' will reach Narayanganj as well. Director Masud Hasan Ujjal confirmed this.





The film was released on October 23 at Star Cineplex in Dhaka and Silver Screen in Chattogram. There is a great response from multiplexes in two big cities of the country. In that continuity, the film is being released on October 30 at Cinescope in Narayanganj.





The producers said that this is how they want to grow, across the country.





Meanwhile, according to Star Cineplex sources, almost every show of the film has gone housefull till Monday (October 26). Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of the company's media-marketing department, said, "The results of the film are very good. The ticket crisis has been created for the first three days. I didn't really think there would be so much response during this epidemic. It's going well."





Meanwhile, Masud Hasan Ujjal is adamant in his decision to not release the film in public theaters outside the Cineplexes even though most of the cinema halls in the country are in crisis. He also explained, "Everyone who knows me personally knows how constitutional I am. Mismanagement and opacity is not my choice. The problem is that the method of calculating income and expenditure from the common halls of our country is very traditional. Had it been released nationwide, the film would have quickly gained notoriety and would have showed the people involved to be influential. I am a small person, and am willing to make losses knowingly, but not by falling into pit falls. I want to give the film to other theaters in the country gradually."



Leave Your Comments