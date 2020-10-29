

Marriage home. Red-blue-yellow water lamp. It's all about the people around. The cooking of the babuchchis does not stop. The bride from Chittagong returned to Siberia from Dhaka to marry the father's son!





Kazi is sitting to teach marriage. Meanwhile, the two families of the bride and groom disagreed over the cabin. This is how the story of the song 'Kebaber Haddi' started. But the end is different. Kajal Arefin Omi, the famous producer of 'Bachelor Point', made the music video for such an event. The song video has been released on the YouTube channel of Ganchil Music at 7 pm on Sunday. Which has responded immediately after publication. As seen in the star-studded music video, multiple familiar faces. There are Marjuk Russell, Shabnam Faria, Ziaul Haque Palash, Mashroor Enam and others.





With this song, actress Shabnam Faria was seen in the song video for almost 9 years. In addition to giving voice to the song, Hasan and Pritam Hasan are the additional surprises of the video. The music is composed by Pritam Hasan. Kajal Arefin Ami made the music video for the first time with the song 'Kababer Haddi'. He said that although he directed, popular music producer Adnan Al Rajib worked behind the scenes as the supervisor of the music video.





Kajal Arefin Ami said in the context of the song 'Kabader Haddi', which was organized in a completely festive manner, "I have not offered to direct about 30 music videos before." But when Adnan Bhai (Adnan Al Rajib) listened to the song and offered, I couldn't do it anymore. It seemed like I was waiting for a song like that.

Leave Your Comments