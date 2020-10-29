Apurba, Faria film 'Jodi...Kintu...Tobuo'



Film actress Nusrat Faria is quite popular on the big screen and has acted in a number of titles for the big screen. This time she is pairing up with small-screen actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba for a new film titled 'Jodi… Kintu… Tobuo'. The shooting of the film is set to start from October 28.





The screenplay of the film has been written by prominent director Shihab Shaheen. This was confirmed to the media via a press conference held in the capital.





Shihab Shaheen said, "This is a web film made for releasing through an OTT. The shooting will take place in different locations of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and Bandarban. Audience from 130 countries will be able to see the film through ZEE5. Hopefully the audience will get to see a beautiful film." Although the web film was supposed to be released last Pahela Boishakh, it got delayed by months because of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Apart from Apurba, Faria, the film is to star Tariq Anam Khan, Safayet Mansur Rana, Saberi Alam, Sarika Saba and many others in different roles. Small-screen actor Apurba made his big debut on the silver screen in the film 'Gangster Returns' in 2014. After that he was not seen in any other movie.





Nusrat Faria, who started her career as a presenter, made her film debut in 'Aashiqui', a joint production of Bangladesh-India in 2015. She has subsequently starred in several other films, including 'Hero 420', 'Badshah the Don' and 'Premi O Premi'.

