Satyajit 'Feluda', Prof Shanku in one movie





Satyajit Ray's iconic creations 'Feluda' and Professor Shanku will appear in one film, directed by Sandip Ray to mark Satyajit's birth centenary. This will be the first film to feature 'Feluda' and Professor Shanku together. Even though the film has not been titled yet, according to latest reports it is slated for release in May 2021. Produced by SVF, the film will be directed by the late filmmaker's son Sandip Ray, who has recently made Professor Shanku 'O El Dorado'. The two iconic fictional characters are unlikely to share the screen together as Sandip has already revealed plans to dedicate the first half of the film to Feluda and the second to Professor Shanku. The announcement of the film triggered a mixed reaction from fans, many of whom took to social media and shared their fears that Sandip would not be able to do justice to Satyajit Ray's immortal characters. The Oscar-winning cinema titan Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921, in Kolkata. Various cultural and social programs are currently underway to celebrate the maestro's 100th birth anniversary.





