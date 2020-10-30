Arnob ties knot with Sunidhi in Kolkata



Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the immensely popular and talented singer-songwriter with a fanbase spanning Bangladesh and West Bengal, got married Wednesday to Sunidhi Nayak, a fellow musician as well as alumni of Shantiniketan - although they attended at different times, reports UNB.





Arnob is popular for his captivating and enthralling songs such as 'Hariye Giyechhi', 'She Je Boshe Achhe' and more,





The wedding took place in Sunidhi's hometown of Kolkata. Noted Bengali director Srijit Mukherji, who is the husband of Arnob's cousin and popular Bangladeshi celebrity Rafiath Rashid Mithila, among others, shared the news on his official Facebook profile congratulating the newlywed couple.





Sunidhi also confirmed the news in her Facebook profile.





Arnob has been staying in Shantiniketan, located some 4 hours from Kolkata, with Sunidhi for a while now and could not come home to Bangladesh due to the ongoing global pandemic. The couple started dating back in 2019.





This marks Arnob's second marriage. He was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Shahana Bajpaie, also a Bengali singer-songwriter from Santiniketan and one of the most prominent contemporary Rabindra Sangeet vocalists of her generation.

