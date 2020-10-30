Lubna's new song 'Pichhutan'



Listeners' choice singer of present generation Lubna Lymi hailed from Mymensingh. To continue practicing exact music, she has decided to take music as her profession. She developed her skills in music getting training from Mymensingh's Ustad Masud Karim, Anwar Hossain Anu, Sumita Naha, among others. For her skill, she gave training to students of Mymensingh Cadet College. Lymi has three albums in the market. These are: 'Sotti Bolchhi Chhoy', 'Ektukhani Ghum' and 'Gaan Golpo Bhalobasa'. 'Ochena Manush' was her first composed and rendered original song.





After releasing many of her songs got popularity among the music-lovers where most of them were composed by her. By this way, Lubna Lymi has been attached with music. All of her thinking revolves with music. Recently she has rendered a song titled 'Pichhutan'. She is very much optimistic about this song. Sujon Barua Sami wrote lyric of the song while Sajib Das composed its music. While talking about her new song Lubna Lymi said, "A lot of expectations have been arised in my mind the song 'Pichhutan'. After reading first two lines of the song I liked it. When Sajib Dada composed the song it really touched my mind. I have tried my level best to render the song by own way. I believe it has become a nice sad romantic song. Therefore, I have full confidence on Sajib Dada's composition. I always want to render song under his composition. Within very short time, 'Pichhutan' will be released on YouTube channel."





Meanwhile, Lubna Lymi yet not becomes regular in stage show. "After improving Corona situation, I will become regular in stage shows. Now I want to take more time," she also said.

