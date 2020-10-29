Published:  11:55 PM, 29 October 2020

Nilay,Tasnuva Tisha's 'Tomake Chai'

Nilay,Tasnuva Tisha's 'Tomake Chai'
 
Popular small screen actors Niloy Alamgir and Tasnuva Tisha have teamed up and are currently starring in a new single titled 'Tomake Chai'. The play is composed and directed by Fazlul.

In this regard, director Fazlul Selim said, "I hope the audience will enjoy watching the play." I made the play with great care. So everyone was urged to watch the play.

Regarding the play, Niloy Alamgir said, the story of the play is very beautiful. I also like the character. I hope the audience will like it.

The producer said that the drama will be aired on a private channel soon.



