Sweety's new TVC for public awareness



Tanvin Sweety has been working in TV media for many years. In the beginning of her career, she was popular as a model. Later, she came into limelight among the viewers by virtue of her acting skill. She never seemed a model or an actress without quality in case of either performing in TVCs or acting in TV dramas respectively. She promised to work properly, otherwise not. In the meantime, she had seen in two new TV commercials - Monno Ceramics and Magi Noodles. Sweety performed these two TVCs got huge appreciation from the viewers. To keep own personality, she worked in these two TVCs by own way.





Currently an outstanding personality of Sweety is being seen in ongoing TVC of bKash where public awareness got priority. Current week the TVC came into telecast. Piplu has made the TVC. Basically after telecasting the TVC, Sweety is getting positive response to perform as model in the TVC.





According to Sweety, she worked in the TVC of bKash for two reasons. One thing is the TVC has been made to create awareness among the crores people. And other reason is storytelling of the TVC and confidence on its maker. For this reason, a different type of personality was portrayed in personality of Sweety in the TVC.





While talking about performing in the TVC Sweety said, "Suddenly I am getting offer to perform as model in TVCs right now. From the very beginning, I was in favor of quality work. I never compromised with my works - in TVCs or dramas. After telecasting the TVC of bKash, I am getting many proposals for performing in new TVCs. But I want to work having clear understanding. I give thanks to full unit of the TVC of bKash. I also give thanks to my fans and husband because I believe inspiration is the main thing to perform in good work."





Sweety also informed that she is now staying in Pabna at her younger sister's residence. She will stay there few days and then will return to Dhaka for joining work. She is acting in Mahbuba Ferdous produced drama serial 'Pichhutan'. She has already finished shooting of Shamim Ahmed Roni's short film titled 'August 1975'. As a model, Sweety came into limelight to perform in TVC of Diamond Brand Oil under Afzal Hossain's direction.



