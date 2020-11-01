ICCB reopens to host events with hygiene precautions



International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) reopened on Thursday after more than six months by maintaining all the necessary hygiene and health precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in its premises.







The country's largest exhibition centre located next to Next to 300 ft. Purbachal Express Highway opened its door by hosting a wedding ceremony last night. Officials shared the procedures for organizing exhibition or weddings by maintaining all health precautions, said a press release. ICCB Chief Executive MM Jasim Uddin briefed the media personnel on the occasion. "





We have reopened the centre maintaining the guidelines of the WHO and government for public gathering. Besides, all staffs of ICCB have been trained in hygiene and health management." He said, "From now, all public and personal events will be hosted maintaining the hygiene practices."







During the suspension closure, Bashundhara Group supported the government's fight against Covid-19 infection by transforming the trade centre into the country's largest isolation centre for coronavirus patients. This initiative was appreciated locally and internationally.

