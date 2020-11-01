Soumitra putting up a very strong fight: Doctors



Veteran Bengali actor SoumitraChatterjee is putting up a very strong fight against Covid-19, said a panel of doctors treating the thespian. "He is putting up a very strong fight given his age and comorbidities. There has been no change in his health in the last 48 hours. We have been able to normalize most of the parameters that went haywire," DrArindamKar, who is leading the team of doctors treating the actor, told the media on Thursday.





Soumitra, 85, testedpositive for Covid-19 on October 6. He was hospitalized in Kolkata and put on ventilator support on Monday afternoon after he developed secondary infections, including pneumonia. "His first dialysis session went well and his consciousness is holding on. He is still in a critical state but we are givingit our best effort. Let's pray for his recovery,"the doctor said.







