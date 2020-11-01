Jui Karim in TVC after three years

Jui Karim



Mind of viewers' choice popular actress Jui Karim is very much gloomy because she worked hard for acting in role of Pritilata Waddedar, who was a Bengali revolutionary nationalist from the Indian subcontinent, in a special drama titled 'Biplobi Othoba Ekjon Premika' on the occasion of Pritilata's death anniversary. Due to misconception of telecasting on YouTube channel, the drama did not aired on September 23.







As a result, viewers missed to watch her outstanding acting in an important role in the drama. So, Jui feels bad in this regard. By this way many producers face financial loss to produce good works, while directors become frustrated to make these and actors also loss their interest to work in challenging roles. After three years of break, Jui took part in shooting of a TV commercial of Nagad, a digital financial service in the country operating under the authority of Bangladesh Post Office, in Manikganj under RoniBhowmik's direction.





While talking about performing as model in the new TVC JuiKarim said, "Last time my husband MosharrafKarim and I performed together in a TVC of detergent powder under Adnan Al Rajib's direction. We got huge response for the TVC from the viewers. After three years break, I worked in a new TVC. It is a TVC of Nagad, which is story based. I mainly worked in story based TVCs till now. For this reason, I enjoyed to work. I believe viewers will enjoy this new TVC."

