Kona's 'Icche Gulo' crosses 40m views



Dilshad Nahar Kona is a popular singer of the country and is well known for her impeccable singing both on videos and stage show performances. In her record there are already a number of tracks which have crossed the milestone of fifty and seventy million views on YouTube.







Kona's song 'DilDil' has crossed seventy million views and 'O Hey Shyam' has crossed fifty million. Both are film songs. On the contrary, this is the first time that a single or modern song sung by her has crossed four crore views. The music video 'IccheGulo' sung by Kona, crossed the forty million views milstone on CMV's YouTube channel on October 27.





The music video was released in 2017 to the tune of NazirMahamud with lyrics by Sharif Al-Din, produced by CMV.Kona said, "The song is very soft and romantic. The value of the songs that we do not usually see very much is brought up here. It's one of my favorite songs. But I didn't think others would like it that way.







I think this is a good sign for our music hall. Otherwise, this song would not have been a hit. I am grateful to the audience and everyone involved in the creation of the song. I want to do more such songs."Azhar and TasnuvaTisha are the models in the video of the song. It has been directed by AK Parag. Kona also had a presence as a vocalist.Meanwhile, after overcoming the fear of corona, Kona has recently started stage shows and recording. However, it complies with the health rules on a limited basis.

