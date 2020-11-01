Mosharraf Karim to play as writer in 'Mukhosh'

Popular actor MosharrafKarim has signed a contract for the government-granted movie 'Mukhosh'. The director of the film IftekharShuvo said that MosharrafKarim signed the contract on Monday.





The director, about the character of MosharrafKarim in the film, said, "His character's name is Ibrahim Khaledi. The main mystery of the movie 'Mukhosh' surrounds him, which people will have to wait until the end of the story to unravel the mystery."





Musharraf Karim has also confirmed that he has signed a contract for the film.The shooting of the film 'Mukhosh' will start in January of the new year. Shooting will take place at different places in Sylhet-Savar and Dhaka. Now the pre-production work is going on.





Pori Moni and Roshan have already been finalized as the lead artistes of the film. More finalists are IreshZaker, Faruq Ahmed, MeherAfrozRafa, Rashed Al Mamun, Rangila Sadhu and many more.IftekharShuvoproduce and direct the film 'Mukhosh' with the government grant for the 2019-20 financial year. It is based on an unpublished novel written by him.

