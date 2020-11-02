Published:  12:39 AM, 02 November 2020 Last Update: 12:44 AM, 02 November 2020

Online business case competition 'Bizz Case' starts

With an aim to improve the quality and skills of students, Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) Business Club every year organizes various workshops and intellectual competitions.

Following this, the club has organized this year's online business case competition 'Bizz Case-2020' presents to HashNect. The first round of the competition was held on Sunday.

The Asian Age, a popular English daily in the country, is the media partner of the competition. According to sources, 'Bizz Case-2020' is a team-based competition for solving business problems. The competition, which is divided into three phases, is being held online as the university is closed due to the ongoing coronavirus  pandemic.

The first round of the competition was held on November 1, the second round on November 8 and the final round on November 14.

Champion, runners-up and second runners-up for the top three teams in the final round total  10,000Tk in these three categories as prize money.


