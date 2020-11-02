'BADC working to ensure food security'

Agriculture Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam addressing a reception event at Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) headquarters in the capital recently. -AA



Agriculture Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) is working to ensure food security in the country and also contribute to the outside world. That is why we need to make revolution in agriculture sector by increasing working efficiency of our agricultural institutions.







He made these remarks at a reception event at BADC headquarters in the capital recently, said a press release.BADC Chairman (Additional Secretary) Md Sayedul Islam presided over the program while Md Mahbubul Islam, additional secretary (Fertilizer Management and Materials) of the Ministry of Agriculture addressed the meeting as a special guest.







The agriculture secretary laid a wreath at the mural of the Bangabandhu at BADC and planted BADC avocado-1 seedlings on the roof. He later visited 'Bangabandhu Corner' located at BADC library. High officials from BADC, leaders from CBA and other professional organizations attended the program maintain health rules.



