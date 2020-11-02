Patrick Wilson to direct 'Insidious 5'



A fifth movie in the 'Insidious' franchise is being developed by Blumhouse Productions with star of the series, Patrick Wilson, making his directorial debut with the film. Wilson, who has played the lead role of the haunted Josh Lambert in the last four movies in the supernatural horror movies series, will also star in the upcoming installment.





According to Deadline, Scott Teems has written the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. The story picks up a decade after the events of 2018's 'Insidious: The Last Key' and sees the Lambert's son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heading to college. "I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices," Wilson said in a statement.





Leave Your Comments