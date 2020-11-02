'Want to be the heroine you can picture in any kind of film'





In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about wanting to go back to work, and how Dabangg helped demonstrate her as the quintessential commercial heroine. Sonakshi Sinha can't wait to resume work. Speaking to a leading daily, Sonakshi said, "I am itching to be back on set. I don't think I've had a break which lasted so long, in the last 10 years. I've been working nonstop, and this very breaks which has been thrust upon each and every one of us, it's the first time that the industry has come to the standstill." Talking about 'Dabangg' and how it helped her career graph, Sonakshi Shared, "The success of 'Dabangg', which established me as a quintessential Hindi film commercial heroine, is why I offered films like those. I enjoyed them because I loved watching these films.



