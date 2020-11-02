Raveena Tandon falls prey to cyber fraudsters





Raveena Tandon is the latest Bollywood celebrity to fall victim to cyber fraudsters. Raveena, who made her acting debut in 1991 in the action thriller Patthar Ke Phool that won her the Filmfare Award for the New Face of the Year, has reportedly filed a police complaint against a fake Twitter handle purportedly created in her name for posting defamatory tweets against the Mumbai Police and its commissioner. Based on her complaint, the Mumbai Police has lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act a First Information Report (FIR), a written document of a commission of a cognizable offence and the preliminary step to initiate a probe. The cyber cell has started an investigation in the case, an official told the media. Bollywood actors often become the easy prey of cyber fraudsters. Superstar Hrithik Roshan's Facebook account was hacked a few years back and the hacker had changed the display picture with his own photo on the actor's account. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan too couldn't save his account from this data breach and hacking. His Twitter account had been hacked by a Turkish hacker, who changed the profile photo, cover photo as well as the Twitter bio of the megastar.





Leave Your Comments