Jolly becomes mother of a baby girl

Jolly





Popular Dhallywood actress Jolly becomes the mother of a baby girl recently. Jolly's daughter was born on July 17 at a hospital in Uttara. The baby has been named Sehemat Rahman.





Explaining the reason for keeping the matter secret for so long, Jolly said that if she had informed, she might have had to publish the photo of the girl.







Absolutely did not want to publish a picture of a small child. I thought I would let everyone know when she was a little older, that's what I'm doing now.





"Jolly added that every girl dreams of becoming a mother. I have been able to give birth to a child in this world, there is no other joy to me than this."





Jolly's first movie was 'Angar' where Kolkata's Om acted opposite Jolly. She also acted 'Niyati', 'Meyeti Ekhon Kothay Jabe'. Her recently completed film 'Danger Zone' is awaiting release. She has signed a contract for a film called 'Officer Returns'.





The actress said that the film 'Danger Zone' will be released soon. My return to acting depends on the interest of the audience.After 5 long years of love-affair, Jolly married businessman Arafat Rahman in May 2019. Sehemat Rahman is their first child.

