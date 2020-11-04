Vivaan tests positive for Covid-19



Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's younger son, actor Vivaan has tested positive for?Covid-19. The 'Happy New Year' actor has reportedly been busy promoting his new series, Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy', which also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Ram Kapoor.







Vivaan has joined a long chain of Indian film stars who tested positive for the deadly virus. Names include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia, TV actor Ssara Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor, actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, to list a few.







A report in Times of India quoted Vivaan as saying: "Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for Covid-19." Vivaan made his acting debut with Vishal Bharadhwaj's 'Saat Khoon Maaf' and went on to feature in the multi-starrer Happy New Year, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood in prominent parts. He will be seen next in the film, Coat.





