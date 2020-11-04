Cardi B officially calls off divorce with Offset



Rapper Cardi B has now formally called off her divorce with Offset, a month and a half after first filing to legally separate with him. The rapper withdrew her September divorce petition filed in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court, reports Yahoo.





On October 15, Cardi B implied on Twitter that the two were back together. The rapper had also defended her husband last month from her upset fans. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken." The rapper allegedly filed for divorce after finding out that Offset has been cheating on the "WAP" star again.





