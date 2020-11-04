Moumita Barua in Lutfor's tunes

Moumita Barua



Lyricist and music composer Lutfor Hasan has acceptability among the present generation's singers. They have interest to render song under Lutfor's composition. That kind of interest was also seen in 2017's 'Serakontho' singer Moumita Barua.







At last, Lutfor came forward to fulfil Moumita's desire. He composed two songs for her. In one song, Lutfor also lent his voice with Moumita, while in another song Moumita lent her voice individually. It is Moumita's solo song titled 'Goongoon gaan goongoon mon'.





Amzad Hossain has arranged music of these two songs. After making music videos, these songs will be released on a YouTube channel, Lutfor said. While talking about Moumita's rendering style Lutfor said, "Moumita's personality impresses me a lot. She is educated and smart, so I wanted to work with her. She has rendered the songs well. I am hopeful about these two songs."





Moumita shared her feelings by this way, "I am fond of writing of Lutfor Bhai for long time. I was also impressed with his music composition. For this reason, I had dreamt to render song under his composition. When I got lyrics and tunes, I was very much eager to lend my voice for those songs. I give thanks to him. I am optimistic about these two songs."





Moumita also said that she is now waiting to get her final result of master's examinations in International Relations from University of Chittagong. She got primary training in music from her father Tridib Barua Rana. She got training in Classical Music from Subrata Das Anuj. Guri Guri Brishti was Moumita's debut original song.



