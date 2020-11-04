Mehazabien gets golden play button from CMV



Popular actress of small screen is Mehazabien Chowdhury. Her play 'Mr. and Miss Chapabaaz' has surpassed millions of views on CMV's YouTube channel in just 63 days. So Mehazabien got the golden play button from CMV. 'Mr. and Miss Chapabaaz' is now at number two in fastest crore view club. In it, Apurbo has acted opposite of Mehazabien.





In order to share such success, the production company CMV organized a crest in the form of Golden Play Button and gave the crest to almost everyone involved in the play including Apurba and Mehazabien. Apart from receiving awards, the popular actress also performed at the event."





I got the silver button from YouTube earlier," said Mehazabien, who was overjoyed at the crest presentation on the night of November 1. This time I got the golden button from CMV! It feels very good. '





However, one of the guests, Apurba, could not attend this special event due to illness. Mehazabien asked for blessings from everyone and said that Apurba had cancelled his last minute plan as he felt his body temperature a little higher. Producer Mizanur Rahman Arian accepted the golden button at the ceremony.





On the other hand, CMV chief SK Shahed Ali, producer Shihab Shaheen and Aryan handed over the crest to Mehzabin on the stage. Rubel Hasan, the producer of 'Mr. and Miss Chapabaj' was present on the stage at this time.

