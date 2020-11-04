Conspiracy on to drive out minorities from BD: Rana Das

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council general secretary Rana Dasgupta speaking at a press conference at the Chittagong Press Club on Tuesday. -AA



Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council general secretary Rana Dasgupta alleged that pre-planned incidents of communal violence have been carrying out on the allegations of demeaning religion in order to drive out minorities from Bangladesh. He was speaking at a press conference at the Chittagong Press Club on Tuesday.





Referring to data from March to September provided by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, Minority Watch and the media, Rana Dasgupta said, as many as 17 people of religion minorities were killed during this period and ten incidents of attempt to murder were also taken place.





In addition, 30 were raped or gang raped while six incidents of attempt-to-rape were also reported. Three committed suicide following sexual harassments and 23 were abducted, he added.Rana Dasgupta went on to add that some 27 idols were vandalized and attacks were carried out at 23 temples.Besides, many incidents of land grabbing were also taken place during this period.





Rana Dasgupta condemned the recent incident of Cumill's Muradnagar and said, it is a continuation of previous incidents. People involved in some incidents, are identifying themselves as members of Awami League and BNP, he added. Rana Dasgupta said they will stage a sit-in program for two hours on main streets at district and Upazila levels including Dhaka on November 7 protesting attacks on minorities.







