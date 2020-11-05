Kiara dating Sidharth Malhotra!



The rumor is existing in Bollywood Arena that Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani dating with Sidharth Malhotra as they have already been seen in numerous occasions together. Nevertheless it is to be believed that they are in a relationship. But neither Kiara Advani nor Sidharth has confirmed it yet. However, Kiara believes that she should talk about her personal life only when she decides to get married.







Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in starring with the actress in their next film 'Laxmii', however, has given her fans a hint about Kiara's personal life. Akshay and Kiara appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film 'Laxmii'. On the show, Akshay hinted at Kiara's relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Kapil Sharma tried to ask Kiara about her boyfriend when she tried to swerve the question. "





Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I'm married." To which, Kapil Sharma said, "Let's clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now." But Akshay Kumar couldn't keep him wordless for long and said, "Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles)." The speech left Kiara red faced.





