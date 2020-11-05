Apurba in ICU with COVID-19



Popular small screen actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba has been admitted to a hospital in the capital after being infected with coronavirus or COVID-19. The actor is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) there. Confirming the matter, Small screen director Mizanur Rahman Aryan said, "Apurba got fever 5 days ago. Then he was tested for COVID-19 and results came positive on November 2. He was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated." Currently, the doctors are treating Apurba in the ICU. I urge all to pray for him, he added.







