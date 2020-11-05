Nandita busy with anchoring, music



Popular singer of present generation is Sanzida Mahmood Nandita. She has established her position by own way in the field of music gradually. As a result, she also set up fans of her music. She wants to continue her career in music with classical and original songs, according to her.





After lockdown, Nandita returned to work in Ekushey Television. She has been anchoring music related show 'Ranga Raat' on Maasranga TV for last two months. Every Friday the program is being aired from 10:30pm to 1:00am on the channel. Therefore, she is also hosting another show 'Ranga Sokal' on that channel.





Nandita informed that she lent her voice for a new song titled 'Hothat Bhalobasa', which lyric and tunes were composed by Tanveer Alam Shawjeeb. Its music video will be made soon. "After working at a time, I became tired with my works. I need to take rest for some days now. Everybody pray for me," the singer said.





Nandita also said that November 1 was her birthday. This year she did not arrange any program to celebrate the day. Next Friday she will perform in a musical show in a TV channel, which recording yet been completed. She has also returned to stage show. After lockdown, Nandita performed in two stage shows in Dhaka while another in Narsingdi. Her rendered last released cover song titled O mor moyna go was released on YouTube channel of Salon Music, Nandita also said.



