Turkey with Bangladesh in dealing with Rohingya crisis: Envoy

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan has restatedhis country's continued support to the government of Bangladesh over theRohingya issue.

Bangladesh is hosting over a million of Rohingyas in Cox'sBazar camps. Turkey is also providing with necessary supports to hostcommunities in Cox’s Bazar.

The Ambassador made a two-day visit to Cox’s Bazar recentlyto meet new RRRC Shah Rezwan Hayat and Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain andsee firsthand the ongoing activities of philanthropic organisations of theTurkish government, namely TIKA, AFAD, Turkish Diyanet Foundation and TurkishRed Crescent.

RRRC and DC both agreed to boost their collaboration to dealwith this ongoing humanitarian crisis during the meetings.

Turkish Ambassador visited the Field Hospital run jointly byAFAD and Turkish Ministry of Health, which provides medical treatment to over1000 patients both from the Rohingya and host communities on a daily basis.

Ambassador Turan discussed with the officials of UNHCR, RRRCand CiC of Camp-9, regarding the hospital area extension.

During his visit, the Turkish Ambassador distributedmicro-agriculture sets, met with Rohingya children in a playground, and visitedMultipurpose Skills Development Centre, all of which have been implemented byTIKA.

“Turkey was one of the first countries to establish presencein the Rohingya camps to deliver much needed humanitarian assistance since2017,” Turkish Embassy said.

It also said some of their agencies and NGOs have been supportingBangladesh government to implement priorities even before the crisis.

