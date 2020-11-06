Apurba needs 'A+ plasma' on emergency basis





Popular small screen superstar Ziaul Faruq Apurba is being treated at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital after being infected with COVID-19. His physical condition has improved a bit since Wednesday; as a result, the doctors have decided to transfer him to cabin from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).







However, the worries are not over yet. The fever of the actor is not decreasing yet. Apurba needs 'A+ plasma' on an emergency basis, according to his family sources. Director Shihab Shaheen has repeatedly asked acquaintances on Facebook to come forward for Apurba if there is anyone who has recovered the virus.





There he also shared the numbers 01707991331/ 01730611351 for emergency contact. Many more have requested plasma for Apurba on Facebook. But no plasma has been found yet. Earlier, on the night of November 3, Ziaul Faruq Apurba was admitted to the hospital after his physical condition deteriorated and taken to ICU immediately. The actor received COVID positive results a day before that. He had been suffering from fever for the last five days.

